Gold price sheds 1,150, traded at Rs 95,150 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 1,150 per tola on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 95,150 against Rs 96,300, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs 986 and was traded at 81,576 as compared to Rs 82,562 of last trading day.

The price of silver shed Rs 10 per tola and was traded at Rs 1050 as against Rs 1060 of last trading day and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 900.20 with the decrease of Rs 8.57.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold depreciated by $ 29 and was traded at $ 1655 against $1684, Karachi Sarafa association reported.