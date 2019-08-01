Gold price sheds 900, traded at Rs 83,100 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 900 and was traded at Rs 83,100 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 84,000, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 900 and was traded at Rs 83,100 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 84,000, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Thursday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 771 and was traded at Rs 71,245 against Rs 72,016 of last day.

The price of silver however remained constant and was traded at Rs 1110 per tola and that of 10 gram was traded at Rs 951.64.

In international market the price of per ounce gold decreased by $ 24 and was traded at $ 1407 as compared to the last closing at $ 1431.