Gold price sheds Rs 1100, traded at Rs 85,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold shed Rs1100 and was traded at Rs 85,900 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 87,000 Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Tuesday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs943 and was traded at Rs 73,645 against Rs74,588 the last day.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1050 per tola while 10 gram silver also remained unchanged and was traded at Rs900.

In international market the price of per ounce gold decreased by $19 and was traded at $1468 as compared to the last closing at $1487.