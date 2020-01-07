UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Sheds Rs 1300, Traded At Rs 92,100 Per Tola 07 Jan 2020

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 07:02 PM

Gold price sheds Rs 1300, traded at Rs 92,100 per tola 07 Jan 2020

The per tola price of 24 karat gold depreciated by Rs1300 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 92,100, as compared to Rs 93,400 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold depreciated by Rs1300 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 92,100, as compared to Rs 93,400 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 1114 and was traded at Rs 78,961 against last closing of Rs 80,075.

The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 1070 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 917.35.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold dipped by $ 11 and was traded at $ 1567 as compared to $1578 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens Literary Cafe in Al Heera

18 minutes ago

Aima Baig out with friends in chilly weather

23 minutes ago

Emirati employees at ADNOC to see increase in pens ..

33 minutes ago

Senate Committee on Finance approves Anti-Money la ..

37 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company cleans nullahs ..

47 seconds ago

Climate Activism Comes to Forefront in 2019 While ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.