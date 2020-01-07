Gold price sheds Rs 1300, traded at Rs 92,100 per tola 07 Jan 2020

The per tola price of 24 karat gold depreciated by Rs1300 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 92,100, as compared to Rs 93,400 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold depreciated by Rs1300 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 92,100, as compared to Rs 93,400 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 1114 and was traded at Rs 78,961 against last closing of Rs 80,075.

The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 1070 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 917.35.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold dipped by $ 11 and was traded at $ 1567 as compared to $1578 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa association reported.