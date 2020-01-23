Gold price sheds Rs 150, traded at Rs 90,150 per tola 23 Jan 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The per tola price of 24 karat gold depreciated by Rs 150 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 90,150 as compared to Rs 90,300 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs 128 and was traded at Rs 77,390 against last closing of Rs 77,418.

The price of silver lost Rs 30 per tola and was traded at Rs 1000 as compared to Rs 1030 of last trading day and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.33 with the decrease of Rs 25.67.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold shed $4 and was traded at $ 1554 against $1558, Karachi Sarafa association reported.