Gold price sheds Rs 200, traded at Rs 87,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold shed by Rs 200 and was traded at Rs 87,900 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 88,100 Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Thursday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 172 and was traded at Rs 75,360 against Rs 75,532 of last day.

The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 1120 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 960.21.

In international market the price of per ounce gold dipped by $ 04 and was traded at $ 1496 as compared to the last closing at $ 1500.