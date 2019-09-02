Gold price sheds Rs 200, traded at Rs 88,600 per tola 02 Sep 2019

UrduPoint.com
The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 200 and was traded at Rs 88,600 per tola as compared with the last closing at Rs 88,800, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Monday

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 172 and was traded at Rs 75,960 against Rs 76,132 of last day.

The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 1130 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 968.80.

In international market the price of per ounce gold jumped by $ 04 and was traded at $ 1524 as compared with the last closing at $ 1520.

