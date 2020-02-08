Gold price sheds Rs 200, traded at Rs 90,450 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 200 on Saturday and was traded at Rs 90,450 as compared to Rs 90,250 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 171 and was traded at Rs 77,546 against last closing of Rs 77,375.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.33.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold gained $3 and was traded at $ 1571 against $1568, Karachi Sarafa association reported.