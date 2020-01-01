Gold price sheds Rs 250, traded at Rs 88,150 per tola 01 Jan 2020

The per tola price of 24 karat gold depreciated by Rs 250 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 88,150, as compared to Rs 88,400 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold depreciated by Rs 250 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 88,150, as compared to Rs 88,400 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witness decrease of Rs 216 and was traded at Rs 75,574 against last closing of Rs 75,790.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1070 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 917.35.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold dipped by $ 04 and was traded at $ 1518 as compared to $1522 on last trading day, the Karachi Sarafa Association reported.