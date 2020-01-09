UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Sheds Rs 2500, Traded At Rs 90,500 Per Tola 09 Jan 2020

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 06:49 PM

Gold price sheds Rs 2500, traded at Rs 90,500 per tola 09 Jan 2020

The per tola price of 24 karat gold depreciated by Rs 2500 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 90,500 as compared to Rs 93,000 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold depreciated by Rs 2500 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 90,500 as compared to Rs 93,000 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 2141 and was traded at Rs 77,590 against last closing of Rs 79,731.

The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 1070 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 917.35.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold dipped by $ 32 and was traded at $1548 as compared to $1580 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

