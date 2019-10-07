UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Sheds Rs 400, Traded At Rs 87, 200 Per Tola 07 Oct 2019

Mon 07th October 2019

Gold price sheds Rs 400, traded at Rs 87, 200 per tola 07 Oct 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs 400 and was traded at Rs 87, 200 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 87,600 Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Monday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 343 and was traded at Rs 74,760 against Rs 75,103 the last day.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1050 per tola while 10 gram silver also remained unchanged and was traded at Rs 900.

In international market the price of per ounce gold sinked by $7 and was traded at $ 1498 as compared to the last closing at $ 1505.

