Gold price sheds Rs 400, traded at Rs 87, 400 per tola 27 Sep 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold shed Rs 400 and was traded at Rs 87,400 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 87,800, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Friday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 343 and was traded at Rs 74,931 against Rs 75, 274 the last day.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1050 per tola while 10 gram silver also remained unchanged and was traded at Rs900.

In international market the price of per ounce gold decreased by $12 and was traded at $1495 as compared to the last closing at $1507.