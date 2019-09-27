UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Sheds Rs 400, Traded At Rs 87, 400 Per Tola 27 Sep 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 07:19 PM

Gold price sheds Rs 400, traded at Rs 87, 400 per tola 27 Sep 2019

The price of 24 karat gold shed Rs 400 and was traded at Rs 87,400 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 87,800, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold shed Rs 400 and was traded at Rs 87,400 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 87,800, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Friday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 343 and was traded at Rs 74,931 against Rs 75, 274 the last day.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1050 per tola while 10 gram silver also remained unchanged and was traded at Rs900.

In international market the price of per ounce gold decreased by $12 and was traded at $1495 as compared to the last closing at $1507.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 – Special Edition Rakes in ..

53 seconds ago

Ali, Jalat shine on Day Two of Quaid-e Azam Trophy ..

12 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 145 murder, nar ..

1 minute ago

3-day power suspension schedule in Islamabad

1 minute ago

Women rally held to express solidarity with Kashmi ..

1 minute ago

OGRA suggests reduction in POL prices from Oct 1

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.