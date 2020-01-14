Gold price sheds Rs 400, traded at Rs 87,200 per tola 14 Jan 2020

(@imziishan)

The per tola price of 24 karat gold depreciated by Rs 400 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 87,200, as compared to Rs 87,600 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold depreciated by Rs 400 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 87,200, as compared to Rs 87,600 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witness decrease of Rs343 and was traded at Rs 76,475 against last closing of Rs 76,818.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1070 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 917.35.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold dipped by $ 10 and was traded at $ 1543 as compared to $1553 on last trading day, the Karachi Sarafa Association reported.