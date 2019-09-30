UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Sheds Rs 500, Traded At Rs 87, 000 Per Tola 30 Sep 2019

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 05:36 PM

Gold price sheds Rs 500, traded at Rs 87, 000 per tola 30 Sep 2019

The price of 24 karat gold shed Rs 500 and was traded at Rs 87,000 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 87,500 Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold shed Rs 500 and was traded at Rs 87,000 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 87,500 Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Monday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 429 and was traded at Rs 74,588 against Rs 75, 017 the last day.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1050 per tola while 10 gram silver also remained unchanged and was traded at Rs900.

In international market the price of per ounce gold decreased by $10 and was traded at $1487 as compared to the last closing at $1497.

