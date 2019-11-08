UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Sheds Rs 600 To 86,750 Per Tola 08 Nov 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:32 PM

Gold price sheds Rs 600 to 86,750 per tola 08 Nov 2019

The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 600 on Friday and was traded at Rs 86,750 per tola, as compared to Rs 87,350 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 600 on Friday and was traded at Rs 86,750 per tola, as compared to Rs 87,350 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs 514 and was traded at Rs74, 374 against last closing of Rs 74, 888.

The price of silver decreased by Rs 20 per tola and was traded at Rs 1000 against Rs 1020 of last day while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs857.34 after decrease of Rs 17.14.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $ 20 and was traded at $ 1463 against closing of $ 1483 on last trading day.

