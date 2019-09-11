Gold price sheds Rs 600, traded at Rs 87,400 per tola 11 Sep 2019

UrduPoint.com
Wed 11th September 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 600 and was traded at Rs 87,400 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 88,000, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Wednesday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 515 and was traded at Rs 74,931 against Rs 75,446 of last day.

The price of silver dropped by Rs 10 and was traded at Rs 1090 against Rs 1100 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was dipped by Rs 8.50 and was traded at Rs 934.50 against at Rs 943 of last day.

In international market the price of per ounce gold dipped by $ 15 and was traded at $ 1492 as compared to the last closing at $ 1507.

