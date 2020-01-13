Gold price sheds Rs 700, traded at Rs 87,600 per tola 13 Jan 2020

The per tola price of 24 karat gold depreciated by Rs 700 on Monday and was traded at Rs 87,600, as compared to Rs 88,300 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold depreciated by Rs 700 on Monday and was traded at Rs 87,600, as compared to Rs 88,300 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed a decrease of Rs600 and was traded at Rs 76,818 against last closing of Rs 77,418.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1070 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 917.35.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold dipped by $ 09 and was traded at $ 1533 as compared to $1542 on last trading day, the Karachi Sarafa Association reported.