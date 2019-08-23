Gold price sheds Rs 800, traded at Rs 87,100 per tola

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold shed by Rs800 and was traded at Rs 87,100 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 87,900 Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Friday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs686 and was traded at Rs 74,674 against Rs 75,360 of last day.

The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 1120 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 960.21.

In international market the price of per ounce gold also remained stable and was traded at $ 1496 per ounce.