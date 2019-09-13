Gold price sheds Rs300, traded at Rs87,900 per tola 13 Sep 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 300 and was traded at Rs 87,900 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 88,200, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Friday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 257 and was traded at Rs 75,360 against Rs 75,617 of last day.

The price of silver bounced by Rs 20 and was traded at Rs 1110 against Rs 1090 per tola and that of 10 gram silver gained Rs 17.14 and was traded at Rs 951.64 against Rs 934.50 of last day.

In international market the price of per ounce gold sinked by $ 06 and was traded at $ 1507 as compared to the last closing at $ 1513.