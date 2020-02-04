UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Sheds Rs350, Traded At Rs90,700 Per Tola 04-02-2020

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 06:23 PM

Gold price sheds Rs350, traded at Rs90,700 per tola 04-02-2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs350 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 90,700 against Rs91,050 of last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs 300 and was trade at Rs777,61 against Rs78,061.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs857.33.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold dipped by $11 and was traded at $1570 as compared to $1579 of last trading day, the association reported.

