UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Sheds Rs700, Traded At Rs87, 800 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:33 PM

Gold price sheds Rs700, traded at Rs87, 800 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 700 and was traded at Rs 87,800 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs88,500, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Thursday .

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 600 and was traded at Rs75, 274 against Rs 75, 874 the last da

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 700 and was traded at Rs 87,800 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs88,500, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Thursday .

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 600 and was traded at Rs75, 274 against Rs 75, 874 the last day.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1050 per tola while 10 gram silver also remained unchanged and was traded at Rs900.

In international market the price of per ounce gold decreased by 22 and was traded at $1507 as compared to the last closing at $1529.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Shopping malls affecting business of wholesale ret ..

2 minutes ago

Two drug pushers arrested in Sialkot

3 minutes ago

Rupee gains 01 paisa in interbank, closes at Rs156 ..

4 minutes ago

Multan gets metropolitan status

4 minutes ago

PM to plead case of Kashmiris before UNGA: Dr Fir ..

4 minutes ago

EU Commission Head Juncker Mourns Passing of Forme ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.