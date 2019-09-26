Gold price sheds Rs700, traded at Rs87, 800 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 700 and was traded at Rs 87,800 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs88,500, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Thursday .

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 600 and was traded at Rs75, 274 against Rs 75, 874 the last da

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 700 and was traded at Rs 87,800 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs88,500, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Thursday .

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 600 and was traded at Rs75, 274 against Rs 75, 874 the last day.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1050 per tola while 10 gram silver also remained unchanged and was traded at Rs900.

In international market the price of per ounce gold decreased by 22 and was traded at $1507 as compared to the last closing at $1529.