Gold price sinks by Rs500, traded at Rs94,500 per tola 12 March 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold sank by Rs 500 per tola on Thursday and was traded at Rs 94,500 as compared to Rs 95,000 of last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs 428 and was traded at Rs 81,018 as compared to Rs 81,447 during last trading day.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.33.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold depreciated by $ 18 and was traded at $ 1639, Karachi Sarafa association reported.