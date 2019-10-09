Gold price slides Rs 200, traded at Rs 87,200 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 200 and was traded at Rs 87, 200 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs87, 400, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 200 and was traded at Rs 87, 200 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs87, 400, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Wednesday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 171 and was traded at Rs 74,760 against Rs 74,931 the last day.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1050 per tola while 10 gram silver also remained unchanged and was traded at Rs 900.

In international market the price of per ounce gold decreased by $3 and was traded at $ 1502 as compared to the last closing at $1505.