Gold price soars by Rs 1200, traded at Rs 83,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold soared by Rs 1200 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 83,800 as compared to the last closing at Rs 82,600, according to Karachi Sarafa Association.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs 1028 and was traded at Rs 71,828 against Rs 70,800.

The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 900 per tola and that of 10 gram gold at Rs 771.60.

According o Rawalpindi- Islamabad Local Sarafa Association the per tola price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs 600 in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and was traded at Rs 82,500 against Rs 81,900 whereas the price of 10 gram gold increased by 515 and was traded at Rs 70,730 as compared with the last closing at Rs 70,215.

In international market the price of per ounce gold remained constant and was traded at $ 1416.