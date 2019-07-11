Gold price soars by Rs 1700 to Rs 82,000 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold soared by Rs 1700 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 82,000 as compared to the last closing at Rs 80,300, according to Karachi Sarafa Association

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold soared by Rs 1700 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 82,000 as compared to the last closing at Rs 80,300, according to Karachi Sarafa Association.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs 1458 and was traded at Rs 70,302 against Rs 68,844 of last day.

The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 900 per tola and that of 10 gram gold at Rs 771.

According o Rawalpindi- Islamabad Local Sarafa Association the per tola price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs 2600 in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad was traded at Rs 81,500 against Rs 78,900 whereas the price of 10 gram gold increased by 2230 and was traded at Rs 69,875 as compared with the last closing at Rs 67,645.

In international market the price of per ounce gold increased by $ 24 and was traded at $ 1420 as compared with the last closing at $ 1396.