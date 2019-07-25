UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Soars By Rs 200 To Rs 84,400 Per Tola 25 July 2019

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 08:09 PM

The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs 200 to Rs 84,400 per tola as compared to the last closing of Rs 84,200, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs 200 to Rs 84,400 per tola as compared to the last closing of Rs 84,200, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Thursday.

The price of 10 gram gold was soared by Rs 189 and was traded at Rs 72,360 against Rs 72,171 of last day.

The price of silver also witnessed increase of Rs 20 and traded at Rs 1070 per tola against Rs 1,050 and that of 10 gram was traded at Rs 917.35 as compared to the last closing of Rs 900.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $ 1 and was traded at $ 1427 as compared to the last closing of $1426.

