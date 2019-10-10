Gold price soars by Rs 250, traded at Rs 87,450 per tola 10 Oct 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 250 and was traded at Rs 87,450 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 87,200, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Thursday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs 214 and was traded at Rs 74,974 against Rs 74,760 the last day.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1050 per tola while 10 gram silver also remained unchanged and was traded at Rs 900.

In international market the price of per ounce gold increased by $5 and was traded at $ 1507 as compared to the last closing at $1502.