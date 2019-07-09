Gold price soars by Rs 350, traded at Rs 79,000 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold soared by Rs 350 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 79,000 as compared to the last closing at Rs 78,650, according to Karachi Sarafa Association

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold soared by Rs 350 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 79,000 as compared to the last closing at Rs 78,650, according to Karachi Sarafa Association.

The price of 10 grams gold also witnessed increase of Rs 300 and was traded at Rs 67,730 against Rs 67,430 of last day.

The price of silver also remained constant and was traded at Rs 910 per tola and that of 10 grams silver was traded at Rs 780.17.

According o Rawalpindi-Islamabad Local Sarafa Association the per tola price of 24 karat gold in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad was recorded at Rs 78,000 and that of 10 garam gold was traded at Rs 66,870.

In international market the price of per ounce gold decreased by $13 and was traded at $ 1392 as compared with the last closing at $ 1405.