UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Soars By Rs 350, Traded At Rs 79,000 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:06 PM

Gold price soars by Rs 350, traded at Rs 79,000 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold soared by Rs 350 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 79,000 as compared to the last closing at Rs 78,650, according to Karachi Sarafa Association

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold soared by Rs 350 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 79,000 as compared to the last closing at Rs 78,650, according to Karachi Sarafa Association.

The price of 10 grams gold also witnessed increase of Rs 300 and was traded at Rs 67,730 against Rs 67,430 of last day.

The price of silver also remained constant and was traded at Rs 910 per tola and that of 10 grams silver was traded at Rs 780.17.

According o Rawalpindi-Islamabad Local Sarafa Association the per tola price of 24 karat gold in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad was recorded at Rs 78,000 and that of 10 garam gold was traded at Rs 66,870.

In international market the price of per ounce gold decreased by $13 and was traded at $ 1392 as compared with the last closing at $ 1405.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Rawalpindi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank Higher Sharia Authority holds 5th ..

7 minutes ago

UAE affirms support for Middle East peace process

7 minutes ago

Trump Calls UK Ambassador 'Stupid Guy,' 'Pompous F ..

41 seconds ago

SECP refutes press reports regarding crackdown aga ..

43 seconds ago

AJK President Masood welcomes UN report on Kashmir

35 minutes ago

Kashmiri Muslims being massacre for refusal aposta ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.