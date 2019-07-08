Gold price soars by Rs 650, traded at Rs 78,650per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

The per tola price of 24 karat gold soared by Rs 650 on Monday and was traded at Rs 78,650 as compared to the last closing at Rs 78, 000, according to Karachi Sarafa Association

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold soared by Rs 650 on Monday and was traded at Rs 78,650 as compared to the last closing at Rs 78, 000, according to Karachi Sarafa Association.

The price of 10 grams gold also witnessed increase of Rs 558 and was traded at Rs 67,430 against Rs 66?872 of last day.

The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 910 per tola and that of 10 grams silver was traded at Rs 780.17In international market the price of per ounce gold jumped by $ 05 and was traded at $ 1405 as compared to the last closing at $ 1400.