Gold Price Soars By Rs 700, Traded At Rs 84,100 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 05:58 PM

Gold price soars by Rs 700, traded at Rs 84,100 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold soared by Rs 700 on Friday and was traded at Rs 84,100 as compared to the last closing at Rs 83,400, according to Karachi Sarafa Association

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold soared by Rs 700 on Friday and was traded at Rs 84,100 as compared to the last closing at Rs 83,400, according to Karachi Sarafa Association.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs 600 and was traded at Rs 72,085 against Rs 71,485.

The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 920 per tola and that of 10 gram gold at Rs 788.57.

In international market the price of per ounce gold increased by $ 16 and was traded at $ 1438 as compared to the last closing at $ 1422.

