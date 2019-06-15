Gold price soars by Rs2,700 traded at Rs75,900 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :According to Karachi Sarafa Association, the per tola price of 24 karat gold soared by Rs 2,700 on Friday and was traded at Rs75,900 as compared to the last closing at Rs73,200.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs2,315 and was traded at Rs 65,072 against Rs62,757of last day.

The price of silver increased by Rs10 per tola after which it was traded at Rs880 per tola and that of 10 grams silver was increased by Rs 8.57 and was traded at Rs 754.45 against Rs745.88 of last day.

In international market the price of per ounce gold increased by $18 and was traded at $1355 as compared to the last closing at $1337.