Gold Price Soars To Record High Of Rs. 376,700 Per Tola
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs. 6,000 on Wednesday, reaching a historic high of Rs. 376,700 per tola against Rs.370,700 per tola on the previous day, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs. 5,144 to settle at Rs. 322,959, up from Rs. 317,815.
The 22-karat gold rate also witnessed a notable increase, climbing by Rs. 4,715 to Rs. 296,056 from the previous Rs. 291,341.
Silver prices followed suit, with per tola silver rising by Rs. 12 to Rs. 4,315, while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 10 to Rs. 3,699.
In the international market, gold prices also hit an all-time high, rising by $60 to reach $3,540 per ounce, compared to $3,480 in the previous session. Silver was recorded at $40.82 per ounce, marking a modest increase of $0.12.
Recent Stories
TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt
Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..
More Stories From Business
-
Gold price soars to record high of Rs. 376,700 per tola1 minute ago
-
Zero tolerance for violators of SPS protocols: Rana Tanveer51 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
Over 1.3m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Aug 312 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan, Pakistan significant countries along ‘Silk Route’: Ambassador Alisher2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Revival of Silk routes significant for Pak, Central Asian transit trade5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Indonesia, Pakistan negotiating on FTA for promoting trade liberalization5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 20257 hours ago