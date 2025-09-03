Open Menu

Gold Price Soars To Record High Of Rs. 376,700 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Gold price soars to record high of Rs. 376,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs. 6,000 on Wednesday, reaching a historic high of Rs. 376,700 per tola against Rs.370,700 per tola on the previous day, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs. 5,144 to settle at Rs. 322,959, up from Rs. 317,815.

The 22-karat gold rate also witnessed a notable increase, climbing by Rs. 4,715 to Rs. 296,056 from the previous Rs. 291,341.

Silver prices followed suit, with per tola silver rising by Rs. 12 to Rs. 4,315, while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 10 to Rs. 3,699.

In the international market, gold prices also hit an all-time high, rising by $60 to reach $3,540 per ounce, compared to $3,480 in the previous session. Silver was recorded at $40.82 per ounce, marking a modest increase of $0.12.

