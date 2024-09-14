Open Menu

Gold Price Surges

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Gold price surges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The price of gold on Saturday reached the highest level in the country's history.

According to the Gems and Jewelers Associations, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs400 in the bullion market, after which it reached the highest level of Rs 266,300.

Apart from this, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs343, after which the price reached Rs228,309.

In the bullion market, the price of silver also increased by Rs50 per tola, after which it reached Rs 2950.

On the other hand, the price of gold in the international market increased by 11 Dollars per ounce, to 2,577 dollars per ounce.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bullion Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

17 minutes ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

3 hours ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

6 hours ago
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

6 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

10 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

19 hours ago
 Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business