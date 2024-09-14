Gold price surges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The price of gold on Saturday reached the highest level in the country's history.

According to the Gems and Jewelers Associations, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs400 in the bullion market, after which it reached the highest level of Rs 266,300.

Apart from this, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs343, after which the price reached Rs228,309.

In the bullion market, the price of silver also increased by Rs50 per tola, after which it reached Rs 2950.

On the other hand, the price of gold in the international market increased by 11 Dollars per ounce, to 2,577 dollars per ounce.