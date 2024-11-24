Gold Price Surges
Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 12:50 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Gold rates in Pakistan on Saturday witnessed another hike on last working day of the week,
as price per tola jumped to Rs2,200.
Local Sarafa Association sources said that the price of bullion increased for the sixth consecutive day, with one tola of gold rising by Rs2,200 to Rs282,700 while the price of 10 grams increased increase of Rs1,857 to Rs242,370.
In global market, the price of yellow metal soared by 22 dollars, reaching 2,715 Dollars per ounce.
