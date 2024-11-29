Open Menu

Gold Price Surges By Rs 2,100 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Gold price surges by Rs 2,100 per tola

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The price of gold in Pakistan surged by Rs. 2,100 to Rs. 277,300 per tola in line with global trends, maintaining a winning streak for a working day on Friday.

According to the local Sarafa Association and All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola in the country has reached Rs 277,300 after an increase of Rs 2,100, while the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs 1,800, the price is Rs 237,470.

On the other hand, the price of gold in the global market has increased by $21 to $2,661 per ounce.

