Gold Price Surges By Rs.1000 Per Tola
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM
The price of gold in the country continues to fluctuate and its per tola rates increased on the third day of the business week
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The price of gold in the country continues to fluctuate and its per tola rates increased on the third day of the business week.
According to the local Sarafa Associations and All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola raised by Rs 1,000, after the increase.
The price of gold per tola in the country has reached Rs. 275,900, while ten grams of gold has become more expensive by Rs.858 to Rs.236,540. In addition, one tola of silver has remained at Rs.3,400.
In the global market, gold has become more expensive by $ 10 to $ 2,647 per ounce.
Recent Stories
IGP takes immediate measures to address police employees' welfare concerns
SLIC, FFC launch game-Changer insurance partnership to strengthen agriculture
SWD launches campaign against child marriages
PFA busts spurious ketchup, sauces operation
STEVTA, BISP discuss collaborative efforts to combat poverty
Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Quaid-e-Azam Games
Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: MD WASA
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Cairo to attend D-8 Summit
Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanveer
Financial grant released for families of deceased senior police officers
AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Port ..
Police organizes blood donation camp for children
More Stories From Business
-
SLIC, FFC launch game-Changer insurance partnership to strengthen agriculture1 minute ago
-
Remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis will surpass $35b mark this year: FinMin Aurangzeb1 hour ago
-
ADB approves disbursement of 7.5mn USD to support KP health sector30 minutes ago
-
SBP to launch new eCIB system (V2) from January 130 minutes ago
-
Experts call for step for IT promotion3 minutes ago
-
Gold price surges by Rs.1000 per tola3 minutes ago
-
BoI completes countrywide survey of SEZs for3 minutes ago
-
ECC reviews economic progress, stability under government's oversight3 minutes ago
-
US Fed expected to cut again, despite uncertain path ahead30 minutes ago
-
KPOGCL completes bidding process for exploration, production of Miran Block3 minutes ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs1,000 per tola3 minutes ago
-
FBR to be transformed at highest level to fully exploit revenue potential: Irshad Hussain3 hours ago