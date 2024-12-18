Open Menu

Gold Price Surges By Rs.1000 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Gold price surges by Rs.1000 per tola

The price of gold in the country continues to fluctuate and its per tola rates increased on the third day of the business week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The price of gold in the country continues to fluctuate and its per tola rates increased on the third day of the business week.

According to the local Sarafa Associations and All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola raised by Rs 1,000, after the increase.

The price of gold per tola in the country has reached Rs. 275,900, while ten grams of gold has become more expensive by Rs.858 to Rs.236,540. In addition, one tola of silver has remained at Rs.3,400.

In the global market, gold has become more expensive by $ 10 to $ 2,647 per ounce.

