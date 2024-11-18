Open Menu

Gold Price Surges Rs 2,500 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2024 | 10:45 PM

Gold prices in Pakistan have experienced a significant hike as the per tola rate of 24-karat gold increased by Rs. 2,500, reaching Rs. 269,900, local Sarafa Associations said on Sunday

Likewise, 10 grams of 24-karat gold are now priced at Rs.

231,396, marking a rise of Rs. 2,144. The international gold rate also saw a $25 increase, reaching $2,587 per ounce.

Silver prices remain stable at Rs. 3,250 per tola.

The surge reflects ongoing fluctuations in the global market and local demand dynamics, they informed.

