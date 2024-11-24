Open Menu

Gold Price Surges To Rs286,350 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Gold price surges to Rs286,350 per tola

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Gold rates in Pakistan saw another big jump on Sunday as the price of 24-karat gold was recorded Rs286,350 per tola.

According to local Sarafa Market Association sources, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 245,500 per 10g. It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed.

Local gold markets and Sarafa markets of various cities provide the above rates.

This ongoing rise in gold prices marks a week of steady increases. On Monday, November 18, one tola of gold had risen by 2,500 rupees, reaching 269,900 rupees. Till Saturday, the price has climbed further, marking a total increase of 12,800 rupees in just six days.

Meanwhile, the spike in gold prices continues to impact both the local and global markets, with many consumers and investors closely watching the fluctuations.

