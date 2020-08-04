Gold Price Tops $2,000 Per Ounce First Time Ever

The price of October gold futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange's COMEX topped $2,000 per ounce first time ever

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The price of October gold futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange's COMEX topped $2,000 per ounce first time ever.

As of 15.01 GMT, October gold futures on COMEX were trading up 1.2 percent $1,998.25 per ounce. Minutes earlier, the price peaked at $2,000.25.

September silver futures were trading up 4.34 percent to $25.477 per ounce.