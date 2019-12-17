Gold Price Up By Rs 150, Traded At Rs 85,000 Per Tola 17 Dec 2019
Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 07:55 PM
The price of 24 karat gold gained Rs 150 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 85,000 per tola, as compared to Rs 84,850 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported
Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witness increase of Rs 128 and was traded at Rs 72,874 against last closing of Rs 72,746.
The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 980 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 840.20.
In international market, the price of per ounce gold bounced by $ 03 and was traded at $ 1479 as compared to $ 1476 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa association reported.