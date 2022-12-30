UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Up By Rs 1,500 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Gold price up by Rs 1,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1,500 on Friday and was sold at Rs184,100 against its sale at Rs182,600 last day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 1,286 to Rs 157,836 against Rs156,550 on Thursday and that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 144,683 against its sale at Rs 143,504 last day, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 20 to Rs 2,070, and that of 10 gram by Rs 17.16 to Rs 1,774.70.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 and was sold at $1,818 against its sale at $1,807 the previous day, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Number 1 Batsman Babar Azam as the Br ..

Pakistan’s Number 1 Batsman Babar Azam as the Brand Ambassador for vivo V25 Se ..

10 minutes ago
 Dubai records AED9.6 billion in weekly real estate ..

Dubai records AED9.6 billion in weekly real estate transactions

41 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation d ..

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation discuss cooperation

4 hours ago
 EHS launches transformative project that deploys m ..

EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthc ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean ag ..

Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Du ..

4 hours ago
 Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.