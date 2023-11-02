Open Menu

Gold Price Up By Rs 1,500 To Rs 213,300 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The per Tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,500 to Rs.213,300 on Thursday as compared to its sale at Rs 211,800 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,286 to Rs182,870 from Rs181,584 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs167,631 from Rs166,452, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs30 to rs2,580 whereas that of 10 grams Silver went up by Rs25.72 to Rs2,211.93.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $9 to $1,005 from $1,996, the Association reported.

