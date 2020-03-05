Gold price up by Rs 1950, traded at Rs 94,200 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold went up by Rs 100 per tola on Thursday and was traded at Rs 94,200 against Rs 94,100, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold went up by Rs 100 per tola on Thursday and was traded at Rs 94,200 against Rs 94,100, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 86 and was traded at Rs 80,761 as compared to Rs 80,675 during last trading day.

The price of per tola silver remained stable at Rs 1000 whereas that of 10 gram silver also remained unchanged at Rs 857.33 .

In international market, the price of per ounce gold appreciated by $6 and was traded at $1644 against $1638, Karachi Sarafa association reported.