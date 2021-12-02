Gold price up by Rs 200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs 200 and was sold at Rs 122,400 in the local market on Wednesday against its sale at Rs122,600 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 178 to Rs 105,281 from Rs 105,110 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 96,508 from Rs 96,350.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of $8 and was traded at $1786 against its sale at $1794, the Jewellers Group reported.