Gold Price Up By Rs 200 To Rs142,600 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Gold price up by Rs 200 to Rs142,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 200 per tola and was sold at Rs142,600 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 142,400, the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs.171 and was sold at Rs.122,256 against its sale at Rs.

122,085 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs.112,068 against its sale at Rs.111,911, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1540 and Rs.1320.30 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $5 and was sold at $1747 against its sale at $1752, the association reported.

