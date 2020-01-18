Gold price up by Rs 200, traded at Rs 89,500 per tola 18 Jan 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 200 on Friday and was traded at Rs 89,500 as compared to Rs 89,200 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 172 and was traded at Rs76732 against last closing of Rs 76,560.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1030 and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 883.

In international market, the price of per ounce increased by $1 and was traded at $ 1557 against last closing of Rs1556, Karachi Sarafa association reported.