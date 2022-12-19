UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Up By Rs 2200 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The prices of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs 2200 to Rs 174,900 on Monday against its sale at Rs 172,700 during the previous day.

The rates of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1886 to Rs 149,948 from Rs 148,062; whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 137,453 from Rs 135,724, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 40 to Rs 2020 whereas that of 10 gram silver went up by Rs 34.29 to Rs 1731.82.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $ 3 to $1,796 compared to its sale at $1,793, the association reported.

