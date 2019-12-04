Gold price up by Rs 350, traded at Rs 85,450 per tola 04 Dec 2019

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold gained Rs 350 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 85,450 per tola, as compared to Rs 85,100 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witness increase of Rs 300 and was traded at Rs 73,260 against last closing of Rs 72,960.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.34.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold bounced by $ 07 and was traded at $ 1477 as compared to $ 1470 on last trading day.