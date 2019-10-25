UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Up By Rs 400, Traded At Rs 87,500 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:28 PM

Gold price up by Rs 400, traded at Rs 87,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 400 and was traded at Rs 87,500 per tola compared to Rs 87,100, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Friday.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold increased by Rs 343 and was traded at Rs 75,017 against the price of Rs 74,674 of previous day.

The price of silver jumped by Rs 20 and was traded at Rs 1020 per tola against Rs 1000 while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 874.48 after the increase of Rs 17.14.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $17 and was traded at $1508 against last closing of $1491.

