UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Up By Rs 4500 To Rs172,700 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Gold price up by Rs 4500 to Rs172,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs4500 on Tuesday, reaching all-time high at Rs182,700 against its sale at Rs178,200 the previous day.

The rates of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 3858 to Rs 156,636 from Rs152,778 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 143,583 from Rs140,046, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs30 to Rs2050 whereas that of ten-gram silver went up by Rs.25.72 to Rs1757.54.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $1810 against its sale at $1,798, the association reported.

